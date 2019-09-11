Channels

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, sits outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge. File photo: DPA
Middle East

Two British-Australian women detained at Iran’s Evin prison

  • They are reportedly in same prison where British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held since 2016
  • A third foreign national, an Australian, is also believed to have been detained
Topic |   Iran
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:20am, 11 Sep, 2019

The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Middle East

Iran says it could release seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero within days

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says necessary steps to set ship free are ‘under way’
  • Vessel was detained in what was seen as tit-for-tat move after British authorities seized Iranian tanker in July
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:44am, 9 Sep, 2019

