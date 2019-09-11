An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
Netanyahu’s land grab plan would ‘kill all chances for peace’ between Israel and Palestine, Muslim leaders warn
- The Arab League held an emergency session in response to the Israeli PM’s announcement that he wants to annex one-third of Palestine’s West Bank
- Netanyahu’s plan has been denounced as ‘a vision of apartheid’ that he only put forward to further his struggling campaign for re-election
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected
- Israeli PM’s announcement comes just ahead of unprecedented rerun election on September 17
- Senior Palestinian official says Netanyahu is ‘not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace’
