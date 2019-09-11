Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Netanyahu’s land grab plan would ‘kill all chances for peace’ between Israel and Palestine, Muslim leaders warn

  • The Arab League held an emergency session in response to the Israeli PM’s announcement that he wants to annex one-third of Palestine’s West Bank
  • Netanyahu’s plan has been denounced as ‘a vision of apartheid’ that he only put forward to further his struggling campaign for re-election
Topic |   Israel
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank’s Jordan Valley if re-elected

  • Israeli PM’s announcement comes just ahead of unprecedented rerun election on September 17
  • Senior Palestinian official says Netanyahu is ‘not only destroying the two-state solution, he is destroying all chances of peace’
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:50am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an event in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.