UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
Middle East

UN chief Antonio Guterres warns West Bank annexation by Israel would be a ‘serious violation’ of international law

  • Netanyahu’s controversial pledge involves extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:51am, 12 Sep, 2019

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Netanyahu’s land grab plan would ‘kill all chances for peace’ between Israel and Palestine, Muslim leaders warn

  • The Arab League held an emergency session in response to the Israeli PM’s announcement that he wants to annex one-third of Palestine’s West Bank
  • Netanyahu’s plan has been denounced as ‘a vision of apartheid’ that he only put forward to further his struggling campaign for re-election
Topic |   Israel
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 6:30pm, 11 Sep, 2019

An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
