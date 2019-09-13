Mashael al-Jaloud, 33, walks in western clothes past women wearing niqab. Photo: AFP
Meet the Saudi women rebelling against religious dress code and ditching the niqab
- The trend underscores a bold push for social liberties by young Saudis that may outstrip the monarchy’s capacity for change
- The abaya, which only became obligatory in recent decades, is also mandatory for non-Muslim women in the kingdom
