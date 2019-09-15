Smoke billowing from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq. Photo: AFP
Trump ‘strongly condemns’ drone attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities in call with Saudi crown prince
- Trump offered Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ‘his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-defence’
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in this image obtained from social media. Photo: Reuters
Drone attacks spark fires at Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facilities
- No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Buqyaq and the Khurais oilfield
- The Saudi Interior Ministry said an investigation was underway
