Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran seizes another boat accused of smuggling fuel near vital oil shipping lane

  • The seizure of the trawler-sized vessel, whose nationality has not been disclosed, is the second such seizure in the Strait of Hormuz this month
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:13pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Middle East

Iran says it could release seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero within days

  • Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says necessary steps to set ship free are ‘under way’
  • Vessel was detained in what was seen as tit-for-tat move after British authorities seized Iranian tanker in July
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 7:44am, 9 Sep, 2019

The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
