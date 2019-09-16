Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
Iran seizes another boat accused of smuggling fuel near vital oil shipping lane
- The seizure of the trawler-sized vessel, whose nationality has not been disclosed, is the second such seizure in the Strait of Hormuz this month
Topic | Iran
Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters
Iran says it could release seized British-flagged tanker Stena Impero within days
- Foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi says necessary steps to set ship free are ‘under way’
- Vessel was detained in what was seen as tit-for-tat move after British authorities seized Iranian tanker in July
Topic | Iran
The Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel, is seen at undisclosed location off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, in August. Photo: West Asia News Agency via Reuters