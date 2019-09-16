Fighters loyal to Yemen's Houthi rebels holds Kalashnikov assault rifles in Sanaa. Photo: AFP
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels threaten new attacks on Saudi oil sites
- The Houthis captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014 and have been fighting against a Saudi-led coalition since the year after
- A spokesman for the rebels urged foreigners to stay away from the Saudi’s energy infrastructure as it remains ‘within reach’
A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia may push China to diversify oil supply, analysts say
- Country has become increasingly reliant on crude from the gulf state over past year as it reduced imports from suppliers like the US and Iran
- That could leave Beijing in a precarious position, according to experts
