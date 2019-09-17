Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki displays on a screen a satellite image showing a drone strike during a news conference in Riyadh on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Weapons used in attack on oil facilities ‘came from Iran’, Saudi-led coalition says
- Although Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility, drone strikes ‘did not come from Yemen territory’, spokesman says
- Weekend attacks roiled global energy markets and sent prices spiking on Monday
This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oilfield in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as satellite photos show damage to Saudi oil facilities
- Global energy prices spike after Trump suggests US ready to retaliate for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
- The US government produced satellite photos showing what officials said were at least 19 points of impact at two sites
