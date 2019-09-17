Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki displays on a screen a satellite image showing a drone strike during a news conference in Riyadh on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Weapons used in attack on oil facilities ‘came from Iran’, Saudi-led coalition says

  • Although Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility, drone strikes ‘did not come from Yemen territory’, spokesman says
  • Weekend attacks roiled global energy markets and sent prices spiking on Monday
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:15am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki displays on a screen a satellite image showing a drone strike during a news conference in Riyadh on Monday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oilfield in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as satellite photos show damage to Saudi oil facilities

  • Global energy prices spike after Trump suggests US ready to retaliate for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
  • The US government produced satellite photos showing what officials said were at least 19 points of impact at two sites
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:24pm, 16 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oilfield in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.