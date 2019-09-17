Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Middle East

Iran’s leader rejects notion of talks with US as surrender to Donald Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ policy

  • Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions
  • Tensions have mounted even further in recent days following an ‘unprecedented’ attack on Saudi oil facilities that the US blames on Iran
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 5:57pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A satellite image from Planet Labs shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Middle East

Saudi oil output halved as US blames Iran for ‘unprecedented’ drone attack on major facilities

  • Donald Trump speaks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and offers ‘his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-defence’
  • Drone strike was biggest attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure since first Gulf war
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:40pm, 15 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A satellite image from Planet Labs shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.