Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Iran’s leader rejects notion of talks with US as surrender to Donald Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ policy
- Tehran and Washington have been at loggerheads since May last year when Trump withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed crippling sanctions
- Tensions have mounted even further in recent days following an ‘unprecedented’ attack on Saudi oil facilities that the US blames on Iran
Topic | Iran
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in Tehran on Tuesday. Photo: AP
A satellite image from Planet Labs shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Saudi oil output halved as US blames Iran for ‘unprecedented’ drone attack on major facilities
- Donald Trump speaks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and offers ‘his support for Saudi Arabia’s self-defence’
- Drone strike was biggest attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure since first Gulf war
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A satellite image from Planet Labs shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP