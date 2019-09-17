Afghan security forces inspect the site of the blast in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Taliban suicide bomber kills at least 24 at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign rally
- The violence, which also saw six killed in Kabul, comes as Afghanistan faces presidential elections on September 28 – a vote the Taliban vehemently oppose
A plume of smoke rises near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Rocket blast at US embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary
- Incident was first major attack in Afghan capital since Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks with Taliban
- No injuries reported and all-clear declared about an hour later
