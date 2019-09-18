Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a weekly cabinet meeting in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Israeli election: Benjamin Netanyahu’s political future in question as exit polls show him failing to secure majority
- Initial figures indicate tight race, with challenger Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party holding slight lead over prime minister’s Likud
- Result could see formation of broad unity government that could push Netanyahu out
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a weekly cabinet meeting in the Jordan Valley, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP
Netanyahu’s land grab plan would ‘kill all chances for peace’ between Israel and Palestine, Muslim leaders warn
- The Arab League held an emergency session in response to the Israeli PM’s announcement that he wants to annex one-third of Palestine’s West Bank
- Netanyahu’s plan has been denounced as ‘a vision of apartheid’ that he only put forward to further his struggling campaign for re-election
Topic | Israel
An explosion from an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in retaliation for rocket fire across the border. Photo: AFP