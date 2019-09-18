Channels

A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters
Saudis join US-led Gulf naval force after attack on oil plants

  • Saudi Arabia the fourth US ally to join the naval mission aimed at protecting merchant ships
  • Comes as US and Saudi Arabia aim to prove claims that Iran struck Saudi oil plants with drones and cruise missiles
Updated: 2:59pm, 18 Sep, 2019

This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oilfield in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as satellite photos show damage to Saudi oil facilities

  • Global energy prices spike after Trump suggests US ready to retaliate for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
  • The US government produced satellite photos showing what officials said were at least 19 points of impact at two sites
Updated: 9:24pm, 16 Sep, 2019

