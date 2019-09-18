A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters
Saudis join US-led Gulf naval force after attack on oil plants
- Saudi Arabia the fourth US ally to join the naval mission aimed at protecting merchant ships
- Comes as US and Saudi Arabia aim to prove claims that Iran struck Saudi oil plants with drones and cruise missiles

This image provided by the US government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oilfield in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says US ‘locked and loaded’ as satellite photos show damage to Saudi oil facilities
- Global energy prices spike after Trump suggests US ready to retaliate for attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
- The US government produced satellite photos showing what officials said were at least 19 points of impact at two sites
