Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Saudi Arabia displays ‘proof’ that Iran was behind attack on oil sites as Donald Trump orders new sanctions

  • Drone and missile remnants show strikes were ‘unquestionably sponsored’ by Tehran, US ally says
  • As tensions mount, Trump says there are ‘many options’ short of war with Iran
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:13am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters
Middle East

Saudis join US-led Gulf naval force after attack on oil plants

  • Saudi Arabia is the fourth US ally to join the naval mission aimed at protecting merchant ships
  • The move comes as US and Saudi Arabia aim to prove claims that Iran struck Saudi oil plants with drones and cruise missiles
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:08pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.