Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia displays ‘proof’ that Iran was behind attack on oil sites as Donald Trump orders new sanctions
- Drone and missile remnants show strikes were ‘unquestionably sponsored’ by Tehran, US ally says
- As tensions mount, Trump says there are ‘many options’ short of war with Iran
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Remnants of missiles the Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters
Saudis join US-led Gulf naval force after attack on oil plants
- Saudi Arabia is the fourth US ally to join the naval mission aimed at protecting merchant ships
- The move comes as US and Saudi Arabia aim to prove claims that Iran struck Saudi oil plants with drones and cruise missiles
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A US Marines helicopter takes off from the flight deck of the US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during its transit through the Strait of Hormuz. File photo: Reuters