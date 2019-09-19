Afghan women work on a Kabul rooftop preparing pine nuts in this 2014 file photo. Photo: AFP
Botched US-backed bombing raid kills at least 30 pine nut farmers in eastern Afghanistan
- The drone attack was aimed at destroying a hideout used by Islamic State militants, but it accidentally targeted the farmers instead
- Later the same day, a Taliban-claimed suicide bombing at a hospital in the south of the country killed at least 20 and wounded dozens more
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan security forces inspect the site of the blast in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Taliban suicide bomber kills at least 24 at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign rally
- The violence, which also saw 22 killed in Kabul, comes 11 days before Afghanistan faces presidential elections that the Taliban vehemently oppose
Topic | Afghanistan
