SCMP
Afghan women work on a Kabul rooftop preparing pine nuts in this 2014 file photo. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Botched US-backed bombing raid kills at least 30 pine nut farmers in eastern Afghanistan

  • The drone attack was aimed at destroying a hideout used by Islamic State militants, but it accidentally targeted the farmers instead
  • Later the same day, a Taliban-claimed suicide bombing at a hospital in the south of the country killed at least 20 and wounded dozens more
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:15pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Afghan women work on a Kabul rooftop preparing pine nuts in this 2014 file photo. Photo: AFP
Afghan security forces inspect the site of the blast in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Taliban suicide bomber kills at least 24 at Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s campaign rally

  • The violence, which also saw 22 killed in Kabul, comes 11 days before Afghanistan faces presidential elections that the Taliban vehemently oppose
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:15pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Afghan security forces inspect the site of the blast in Kabul on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
