Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi oilfield attack

  • The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif represent the starkest warning yet in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents
  • It comes over a year since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and major world powers
Updated: 8:19pm, 19 Sep, 2019

The American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

Donald Trump wants to send a 55-ship international flotilla to the Persian Gulf to keep an eye on Iran

  • The US presented its new surveillance plan to allies and partner countries in a meeting aboard a British naval ship in Bahrain on Monday, a source revealed
Updated: 6:40pm, 19 Sep, 2019

