Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: Reuters
Iran diplomat warns of ‘all-out war’ if hit for Saudi oilfield attack
- The comments by Mohammad Javad Zarif represent the starkest warning yet in a long summer of mysterious attacks and incidents
- It comes over a year since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and major world powers
The American Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump wants to send a 55-ship international flotilla to the Persian Gulf to keep an eye on Iran
- The US presented its new surveillance plan to allies and partner countries in a meeting aboard a British naval ship in Bahrain on Monday, a source revealed
