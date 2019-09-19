Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left pictured with rival Benny Gantz on Thursday. Photo AFP
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in stand-off with rival Benny Gantz to form unity government after election deadlock
- Official results have not been announced, but Israeli media have reported that Gantz’s Blue and White has 33 out of 120 parliamentary seats
- Netanyahu’s Likud, meanwhile, reportedly has just 31 seats with 97 per cent of the votes counted
