Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left pictured with rival Benny Gantz on Thursday. Photo AFP
Middle East

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in stand-off with rival Benny Gantz to form unity government after election deadlock

  • Official results have not been announced, but Israeli media have reported that Gantz’s Blue and White has 33 out of 120 parliamentary seats
  • Netanyahu’s Likud, meanwhile, reportedly has just 31 seats with 97 per cent of the votes counted
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:48pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the Likud party headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu’s fate in question as Israel vote goes down to the wire with challenger Benny Gantz

  • Netanyahu is in a battle for political survival as sources indicated he has no obvious path towards forming a majority coalition
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:08pm, 18 Sep, 2019

