Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A reconstruction of the face of a juvenile female Denisovan, based on a skeletal profile reconstructed from ancient DNA molecule maps. Photo: Maayan Harel
Middle East

Israeli scientists recreate skull of Neanderthal cousin using DNA

  • The genetic material for the project came from the finger bone of a female member of an extinct group of archaic humans known as the Denisovans
  • Modern-day humans did not evolve from Denisovans or Neanderthals, but our species interbred with both and picked up some genetic markers
Topic |   Science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:17pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A reconstruction of the face of a juvenile female Denisovan, based on a skeletal profile reconstructed from ancient DNA molecule maps. Photo: Maayan Harel
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

No single gene associated with being gay, landmark study of half a million DNA profiles finds

  • Authors of study hoped to disprove the notion that sexual orientation was determined by a gene, the same way eye colour is defined
Topic |   Science
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:33pm, 30 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.