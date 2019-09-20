A reconstruction of the face of a juvenile female Denisovan, based on a skeletal profile reconstructed from ancient DNA molecule maps. Photo: Maayan Harel
Israeli scientists recreate skull of Neanderthal cousin using DNA
- The genetic material for the project came from the finger bone of a female member of an extinct group of archaic humans known as the Denisovans
- Modern-day humans did not evolve from Denisovans or Neanderthals, but our species interbred with both and picked up some genetic markers
A rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, in Christopher Park outside the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village. Photo: Reuters
No single gene associated with being gay, landmark study of half a million DNA profiles finds
- Authors of study hoped to disprove the notion that sexual orientation was determined by a gene, the same way eye colour is defined
