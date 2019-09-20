Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A heavily damaged installation at the Khurais oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Saudi Arabia, UAE want to ‘fight Iran to the last American’, diplomat Javad Zarif says

  • Trump will face the same fate as the six presidents before him who failed to impose their political will on Iran, a senior commander said
  • Both sides have said they wish to avoid a full out war over the fraught situation in the Gulf region but have adopted tough postures
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:41pm, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A heavily damaged installation at the Khurais oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
A Saudi military officer walks next to what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend. Photo: AP
Middle East

How did attack breach Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art missile defences?

  • Saudi defence systems are designed to deal with different threats – and they were looking in the wrong direction
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 9:06pm, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Saudi military officer walks next to what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.