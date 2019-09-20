A heavily damaged installation at the Khurais oil processing plant in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP
Saudi Arabia, UAE want to ‘fight Iran to the last American’, diplomat Javad Zarif says
- Trump will face the same fate as the six presidents before him who failed to impose their political will on Iran, a senior commander said
- Both sides have said they wish to avoid a full out war over the fraught situation in the Gulf region but have adopted tough postures
A Saudi military officer walks next to what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend. Photo: AP
How did attack breach Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art missile defences?
- Saudi defence systems are designed to deal with different threats – and they were looking in the wrong direction
