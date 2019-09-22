Yemeni supporters of the Shiite Houthi movement take part in a rally to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the Houthi takeover of the capital Sanaa. Photo: AFP
UN welcomes Yemeni rebels’ offer to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
- The Iran-backed Houthis have been fighting against a Saudi-led coalition which supports the country’s internationally recognised government
Workers repair a refining tower at Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq crude oil processing plant following a drone attack. Photo: Bloomberg
US to send more troops to Saudi Arabia after attacks on oil facilities
- The latest deployment is expected to add hundreds, not thousands, of US troops to a region already peppered with multiple US military bases
