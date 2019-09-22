Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops attend a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, outside Tehran. Photo: AP
‘Stay away’: Iran president’s warning as US sends more troops
- Iran’s president said the presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity for oil and shipping
Topic | Iran
Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops attend a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, outside Tehran. Photo: AP
A Saudi military officer walks next to what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend. Photo: AP
How did attack breach Saudi Arabia’s state-of-the-art missile defences?
- Saudi defence systems are designed to deal with different threats – and they were looking in the wrong direction
Topic | Saudi Arabia
A Saudi military officer walks next to what was described as a misfired Iranian cruise missile used in an attack this weekend. Photo: AP