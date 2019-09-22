Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: Reuters
Benjamin Netanyahu’s time may be up as Israeli parties meet for coalition talks after deadlocked election
- The end of the Netanyahu era would be an extraordinary moment in Israeli politics
- He is the country’s longest-serving prime minister, having held the post for a total of more than 13 years
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left pictured with rival Benny Gantz on Thursday. Photo AFP
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in stand-off with rival Benny Gantz to form unity government after election deadlock
- Official results have not been announced, but Israeli media have reported that Gantz’s Blue and White has 33 out of 120 parliamentary seats
- Netanyahu’s Likud, meanwhile, reportedly has just 31 seats with 97 per cent of the votes counted
