Fireworks above the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Israel Electric Corporation cuts power in parts of West Bank over US$483 million debts
- Palestinian Authority denounced the move as ‘blackmail’ by the Israeli authorities
Topic | Israel
Fireworks above the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
UN chief Antonio Guterres warns West Bank annexation by Israel would be a ‘serious violation’ of international law
- Netanyahu’s controversial pledge involves extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea
Topic | Middle East
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP