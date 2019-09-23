Channels

Fireworks above the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Israel Electric Corporation cuts power in parts of West Bank over US$483 million debts

  • Palestinian Authority denounced the move as ‘blackmail’ by the Israeli authorities
Topic |   Israel
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:29am, 23 Sep, 2019

Fireworks above the village of Deir al-Hatab, east of Nablus, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
Middle East

UN chief Antonio Guterres warns West Bank annexation by Israel would be a ‘serious violation’ of international law

  • Netanyahu’s controversial pledge involves extending Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:51am, 12 Sep, 2019

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: AFP
