Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Iran will soon release British-flagged tanker seized in strait of Hormuz
- Iranian authorities told the Fars news agency on Sunday that the Swedish-owned Stena Impero would imminently be released
Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
Iran seizes another boat accused of smuggling fuel near vital oil shipping lane
- The seizure of the trawler-sized vessel, whose nationality has not been disclosed, is the second such seizure in the Strait of Hormuz this month
