Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Middle East

Iran will soon release British-flagged tanker seized in strait of Hormuz

  • Iranian authorities told the Fars news agency on Sunday that the Swedish-owned Stena Impero would imminently be released
Topic |   Iran
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:49am, 23 Sep, 2019

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Iran seizes another boat accused of smuggling fuel near vital oil shipping lane

  • The seizure of the trawler-sized vessel, whose nationality has not been disclosed, is the second such seizure in the Strait of Hormuz this month
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:13pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Iranian military personnel ride in a patrol boat in the Strait of Hormuz. Photo: AFP
