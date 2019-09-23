Channels

Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Dozens of civilians at wedding party killed in US-backed raid on Taliban in Afghanistan

  • Afghan special forces, supported by US air strikes, conducted raids on Taliban hideouts in Helmand province
  • The first killed six fighters and the second ‘mistakenly’ hit civilians, officials say
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:21pm, 23 Sep, 2019

Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China urges US to continue to engage with Taliban after talks in Beijing

  • Beijing says it remains committed to peace process in Afghanistan and will ‘play constructive role’, after delegation meets special Chinese representative
  • It comes after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with insurgent group earlier this month
Topic |   Afghanistan
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 11:04pm, 23 Sep, 2019

President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were "dead". Photo: AP
