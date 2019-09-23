Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
Dozens of civilians at wedding party killed in US-backed raid on Taliban in Afghanistan
- Afghan special forces, supported by US air strikes, conducted raids on Taliban hideouts in Helmand province
- The first killed six fighters and the second ‘mistakenly’ hit civilians, officials say
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP
China urges US to continue to engage with Taliban after talks in Beijing
- Beijing says it remains committed to peace process in Afghanistan and will ‘play constructive role’, after delegation meets special Chinese representative
- It comes after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with insurgent group earlier this month
Topic | Afghanistan
President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP