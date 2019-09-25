Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells UN nuclear power should either be free for all or banned
- Nuclear ‘inequality’ between countries undermines global balances, president tells gathering of world leaders
- Erdogan also calls on international community to help secure peace and safety in Syrian city of Idlib
Topic | Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Turkey urges EU to support its plans to resettle 1 million Syrians to ‘safe zone’
- ‘We are not going to carry this weight alone,’ President Tayyip Erdogan said
- He warned Turkey may reopen the route for migrants into Europe if it does not receive adequate international support for the plan
Topic | Turkey
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP