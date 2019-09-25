Channels

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Emmanuel Macron urges Iran and US to show ‘courage of building peace’

  • French president warns that ‘small spark could set off major conflict’ after recent attack on Saudi oil facilities
  • Iran putting ‘maximum pressure’ on region, Macron tells UN summit in play on Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign of sanctions against Tehran
Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:48am, 25 Sep, 2019

Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops attend a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, outside Tehran. Photo: AP
Middle East

‘Stay away’: Iran president’s warning as US sends more troops

  • Iran’s president said the presence of foreign forces in the region would create insecurity for oil and shipping
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:38pm, 22 Sep, 2019

Iranian Revolutionary Guard troops attend a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq war, outside Tehran. Photo: AP
