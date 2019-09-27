Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York. Photo: AFP
US policy on Israel is pushing Palestinians to ‘lose hope’ in peace process, Abbas tells UN
- Mahmoud Abbas said the US is ‘depriving the peace process of any credibility’
- He will also terminate all signed agreements with Israel if it moves forward with plans to annex a key part of the West Bank
Topic | Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: AFP
As Israeli election approaches, Benjamin Netanyahu again pledges to annex West Bank
- Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, made a similar pledge days before an Israeli general election in April
- After the vote he failed to form a governing parliamentary majority and the country will hold a new election on September 17
Topic | Israel
