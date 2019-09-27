Channels

The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, is seen in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Photo: AP
Middle East

British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran two months ago sets sail after being released

  • The seizure was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move after Gibraltar detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
  • Despite the release, Iranian officials say a legal case is still open in Iran’s courts
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:49pm, 27 Sep, 2019

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Iran will soon release British-flagged tanker seized in strait of Hormuz

  • Iranian authorities told the Fars news agency on Sunday that the Swedish-owned Stena Impero would imminently be released
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Updated: 4:49am, 23 Sep, 2019

