The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, is seen in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Photo: AP
British-flagged oil tanker seized by Iran two months ago sets sail after being released
- The seizure was widely seen as a tit-for-tat move after Gibraltar detained an Iranian tanker on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions
- Despite the release, Iranian officials say a legal case is still open in Iran’s courts
Topic | Iran
The British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized by the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, is seen in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Photo: AP
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Iran will soon release British-flagged tanker seized in strait of Hormuz
- Iranian authorities told the Fars news agency on Sunday that the Swedish-owned Stena Impero would imminently be released
Topic | Iran
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photo: Handout via Reuters