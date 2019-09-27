Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
US offered to remove all sanctions for talks, Iran’s Hassan Rowhani says
- Tehran was ready for negotiations but not in an atmosphere of sanctions and pressure, the president said
- Rowhani said he met with US officials in New York at the insistence of Germany, Britain and France
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak to the media before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pool via AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US is working on Iran diplomacy after ‘act of war’
- Comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refused to rule out military conflict in the Middle East
Topic | Donald Trump
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak to the media before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pool via AP