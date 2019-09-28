Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chant slogans in Cairo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Egypt’s Tahrir Square locked down as fresh protests against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi break out
- Police block roads and president’s supporters take to streets in counterdemonstrations
- Rights groups say nearly 2,000 arrested after anti-Sisi rallies shook country last week
Topic | Egypt
Protesters shout slogans during a rare anti-government protest in downtown Cairo. Photo: DPA
Dozens arrested in Egypt after rare protests against president
- Hundreds of Egyptians took to the streets to call for the removal of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
- Tear gas was fired in Tahrir Square – the scene of the 2011 revolution
Protesters shout slogans during a rare anti-government protest in downtown Cairo. Photo: DPA