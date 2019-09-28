Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chant slogans in Cairo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Egypt’s Tahrir Square locked down as fresh protests against President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi break out

  • Police block roads and president’s supporters take to streets in counterdemonstrations
  • Rights groups say nearly 2,000 arrested after anti-Sisi rallies shook country last week
Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:55am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi chant slogans in Cairo on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters shout slogans during a rare anti-government protest in downtown Cairo. Photo: DPA
Africa

Dozens arrested in Egypt after rare protests against president

  • Hundreds of Egyptians took to the streets to call for the removal of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
  • Tear gas was fired in Tahrir Square – the scene of the 2011 revolution
Topic |   Egypt
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:51pm, 21 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters shout slogans during a rare anti-government protest in downtown Cairo. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.