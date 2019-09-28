Channels

Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

In Afghanistan, voters brave violence as presidential election begins

  • Fourteen candidates are registered but the race is likely to come down to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:06pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Dozens of civilians at wedding party killed in US-backed raid on Taliban in Afghanistan

  • Afghan special forces, supported by US air strikes, conducted raids on Taliban hideouts in Helmand province
  • The first killed six fighters and the second ‘mistakenly’ hit civilians, officials say
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:40am, 24 Sep, 2019

Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
