Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
In Afghanistan, voters brave violence as presidential election begins
- Fourteen candidates are registered but the race is likely to come down to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah
Afghan villagers carry a body on a stretcher outside a hospital following an airstrike in Lashkar Gah. Photo: AFP
Dozens of civilians at wedding party killed in US-backed raid on Taliban in Afghanistan
- Afghan special forces, supported by US air strikes, conducted raids on Taliban hideouts in Helmand province
- The first killed six fighters and the second ‘mistakenly’ hit civilians, officials say
