Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Turkish army vehicles return after taking part in a Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Middle East

Will a ‘safe zone’ for returning refugees be set up in northern Syria?

  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the zone could allow up to 3 million Syrians to return to their home country
  • Experts are sceptical that the plan will come together, despite joint air and ground patrols by the US and Turkey this month
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:31pm, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish army vehicles return after taking part in a Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells UN nuclear power should either be free for all or banned

  • Nuclear ‘inequality’ between countries undermines global balances, president tells gathering of world leaders
  • Erdogan also calls on international community to help secure peace and safety in Syrian city of Idlib
Topic |   Turkey
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:14am, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.