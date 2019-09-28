Turkish army vehicles return after taking part in a Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Will a ‘safe zone’ for returning refugees be set up in northern Syria?
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the zone could allow up to 3 million Syrians to return to their home country
- Experts are sceptical that the plan will come together, despite joint air and ground patrols by the US and Turkey this month
Topic | Syrian conflict
Turkish army vehicles return after taking part in a Turkish and US army ground patrol in Northern Syria on Tuesday. Photo: EPA
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells UN nuclear power should either be free for all or banned
- Nuclear ‘inequality’ between countries undermines global balances, president tells gathering of world leaders
- Erdogan also calls on international community to help secure peace and safety in Syrian city of Idlib
Topic | Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds up a map as he addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters