Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: AFP
Middle East

US rejects Iranian foreign minister’s request to visit compatriot in New York hospital unless country frees detained American citizen

  • Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s UN ambassador, is undergoing cancer treatment at a hospital in New York
Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:07am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
Middle East

US offered to remove all sanctions for talks, Iran’s Hassan Rowhani says

  • Tehran was ready for negotiations but not in an atmosphere of sanctions and pressure, the Iranian president said
  • Rowhani said he met with US officials in New York at the insistence of Germany, Britain and France
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:53am, 28 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.