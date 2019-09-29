Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi. Photo: Twitter
Controversy grips Iraq after unexplained removal of top commander amid Iran-US tensions
- Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi had served as the deputy head of the elite Counterterrorism Service
Topic | Iraq
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to speak to the media before departing from al-Bateen Air Base in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Pool via AP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says US is working on Iran diplomacy after ‘act of war’
- Comments come after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif refused to rule out military conflict in the Middle East
Topic | Donald Trump
