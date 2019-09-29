Houthi followers in Sanaa, Yemen. File photo: Reuters
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have captured ‘many’ Saudi troops in border offensive
- Houthis say launched major ground assault near the Saudi border
- Earlier this month, the Houthis claimed an attack on major Saudi oil facilities
Fighters loyal to Yemen's Houthi rebels in Sanaa. Photo: AFP
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels threaten new attacks on Saudi Arabian oil sites
- The Houthis captured the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in 2014 and have been fighting against a Saudi-led coalition since 2015
- A spokesman for the rebels urged foreigners to stay away from the Saudi’s energy infrastructure as it remains ‘within reach’
