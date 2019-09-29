Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: AP
Middle East

Saudis in shock after King Salman’s bodyguard is killed in ‘personal dispute’

  • Bodyguard was widely described as ‘the kings’ walking stick’
  • The assailant was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 3:24pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hassa bint Salman is the sister of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AP
Europe

Saudi crown prince’s sister gets suspended jail sentence in France for ordering bodyguard beat up plumber

  • Hassa bint Salman, sister of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was tried in absentia having been the target of an arrest warrant since December 2017
  • The 42-year-old had never shown up at trial, which began in July. She was handed a 10-month suspended sentence and 10,000-euro fine.
Topic |   France
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:42pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hassa bint Salman is the sister of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.