Children sit on a path at Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Photo: AFP
Fears low voter turnout in Afghanistan election could send country into post-vote chaos
- Complaints about the voting system have also heightened concerns of an unclear result
Topic | Afghanistan
Children sit on a path at Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Photo: AFP
Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Afghans vote for president amid Taliban attacks, fraud fears
- Fourteen candidates are registered but the race is likely to come down to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah
- If no candidate gets 51 per cent of the vote, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates
Topic | Afghanistan
Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP