Children sit on a path at Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Fears low voter turnout in Afghanistan election could send country into post-vote chaos

  • Complaints about the voting system have also heightened concerns of an unclear result
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:18am, 30 Sep, 2019

Children sit on a path at Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul. Photo: AFP
Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Afghans vote for president amid Taliban attacks, fraud fears

  • Fourteen candidates are registered but the race is likely to come down to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah
  • If no candidate gets 51 per cent of the vote, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:31pm, 28 Sep, 2019

Afghan women voters queue prior to casting their ballot at a polling station on Saturday. Photo: AFP
