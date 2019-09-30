Children run towards the barbed-wire-topped concrete fence demarcating the border between Syria and Turkey. Photo: AFP
Turkish fighter jets shoot down unidentified drone on Syria border
- Officials say the unmanned vehicle repeatedly violated the country’s airspace, as tensions in region continue to boil
Topic | Defence
Children run towards the barbed-wire-topped concrete fence demarcating the border between Syria and Turkey. Photo: AFP
A Chinese Wing Loong II drone. File photo: Xinhua
Chinese drones hunt Turkish drones in Libya air war
- Experts say that strongman Khalifa Hifter has procured Chinese-made Wing Loong drones from his main backer, the United Arab Emirates
Topic | Drones
A Chinese Wing Loong II drone. File photo: Xinhua