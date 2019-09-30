Channels

Children run towards the barbed-wire-topped concrete fence demarcating the border between Syria and Turkey. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Turkish fighter jets shoot down unidentified drone on Syria border

  • Officials say the unmanned vehicle repeatedly violated the country’s airspace, as tensions in region continue to boil
Topic |   Defence
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:26am, 30 Sep, 2019

Children run towards the barbed-wire-topped concrete fence demarcating the border between Syria and Turkey. Photo: AFP
A Chinese Wing Loong II drone. File photo: Xinhua
Middle East

Chinese drones hunt Turkish drones in Libya air war

  • Experts say that strongman Khalifa Hifter has procured Chinese-made Wing Loong drones from his main backer, the United Arab Emirates
Topic |   Drones
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Sep, 2019

A Chinese Wing Loong II drone. File photo: Xinhua
