Houthi fighters pose on an alleged captured Saudi vehicle. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Middle East

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have killed or wounded 500 Saudi-led coalition fighters and captured 2,000

  • Saudi-led coalition has not responded to claims, that if confirmed would represent a significant win for the opposition forces in the five-year conflict
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 5:28am, 30 Sep, 2019

Houthi fighters pose on an alleged captured Saudi vehicle. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: AP
Middle East

Saudis in shock after King Salman’s bodyguard is killed in ‘personal dispute’

  • Bodyguard was widely described as ‘the kings’ walking stick’
  • The assailant was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 5:43pm, 29 Sep, 2019

Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: AP
