Houthi fighters pose on an alleged captured Saudi vehicle. Photo: Handout via Reuters
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have killed or wounded 500 Saudi-led coalition fighters and captured 2,000
- Saudi-led coalition has not responded to claims, that if confirmed would represent a significant win for the opposition forces in the five-year conflict
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Photo: AP
Saudis in shock after King Salman’s bodyguard is killed in ‘personal dispute’
- Bodyguard was widely described as ‘the kings’ walking stick’
- The assailant was killed by security forces after refusing to surrender
