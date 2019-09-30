Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Iraq and Syria border guards embrace each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing. Photo: AP
Middle East

Iraq and Syria open border crossing closed since 2012

  • The opening of the crossing linking the Iraqi town of Qaim and Syria’s Boukamal is expected to strengthen trade between the two Arab countries
  • But it also a boost to Iran’s influence in the region, allowing Iran-backed militias in Iraq easier access to eastern Syria
Topic |   Iraq
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 11:32pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Iraq and Syria border guards embrace each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi. Photo: Twitter
Middle East

Controversy grips Iraq after unexplained removal of top commander amid Iran-US tensions

  • Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi had served as the deputy head of the elite Counterterrorism Service
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:21am, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.