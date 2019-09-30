Iraq and Syria border guards embrace each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing. Photo: AP
Iraq and Syria open border crossing closed since 2012
- The opening of the crossing linking the Iraqi town of Qaim and Syria’s Boukamal is expected to strengthen trade between the two Arab countries
- But it also a boost to Iran’s influence in the region, allowing Iran-backed militias in Iraq easier access to eastern Syria
Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi. Photo: Twitter
Controversy grips Iraq after unexplained removal of top commander amid Iran-US tensions
- Staff Lieutenant General Abdulwahab al-Saadi had served as the deputy head of the elite Counterterrorism Service
