SCMP
An Iranian flag. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Iran sentences man to death on charges of spying for the CIA

  • Three others were handed 10 years in prison on accusation of spying for the United States and Britain, a state-run news agency reported
Topic |   Iran
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 11:12pm, 1 Oct, 2019

Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
Middle East

US offered to remove all sanctions for talks, Iran’s Hassan Rowhani says

  • Tehran was ready for negotiations but not in an atmosphere of sanctions and pressure, the Iranian president said
  • Rowhani said he met with US officials in New York at the insistence of Germany, Britain and France
Topic |   Iran
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:53am, 28 Sep, 2019

