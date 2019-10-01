An Iranian flag. Photo: Reuters
Iran sentences man to death on charges of spying for the CIA
- Three others were handed 10 years in prison on accusation of spying for the United States and Britain, a state-run news agency reported
Topic | Iran
Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. Photo: DPA
US offered to remove all sanctions for talks, Iran’s Hassan Rowhani says
- Tehran was ready for negotiations but not in an atmosphere of sanctions and pressure, the Iranian president said
- Rowhani said he met with US officials in New York at the insistence of Germany, Britain and France
