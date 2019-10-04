Channels

Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP
Middle East

PM Abdul Mahdi says no ‘magic solution’ to Iraq’s problems as protest death toll hits 44

  • The unrest, fuelled by popular rage over poor living standards, is Iraq’s biggest security challenge since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017
  • The country’s top Shiite cleric called on the government to heed them ‘before it’s too late’
Topic |   Iraq
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:23pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Middle East

Stampede kills at least 31 pilgrims at major shrine in Iraq

  • Another 100 people are injured at the shrine in the city of Karbala as they mark the holy day of Ashura, the country’s health ministry says
Topic |   Iraq
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:22am, 11 Sep, 2019

