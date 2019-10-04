Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP
PM Abdul Mahdi says no ‘magic solution’ to Iraq’s problems as protest death toll hits 44
- The unrest, fuelled by popular rage over poor living standards, is Iraq’s biggest security challenge since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017
- The country’s top Shiite cleric called on the government to heed them ‘before it’s too late’
Topic | Iraq
Iraqi Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning procession to mark Ashura in the holy city of Karbala on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Stampede kills at least 31 pilgrims at major shrine in Iraq
- Another 100 people are injured at the shrine in the city of Karbala as they mark the holy day of Ashura, the country’s health ministry says
