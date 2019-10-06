Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Reuters
Turkish president threatens to launch solo army operation into northeast Syria despite US presence
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued his strongest warning yet that action to secure border may go ahead at any moment
Topic | Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Reuters
Iraq and Syria border guards embrace each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing. Photo: AP
Iraq and Syria open border crossing closed since 2012
- The opening of the crossing linking the Iraqi town of Qaim and Syria’s Boukamal is expected to strengthen trade between the two Arab countries
- But it also a boost to Iran’s influence in the region, allowing Iran-backed militias in Iraq easier access to eastern Syria
Topic | Iraq
Iraq and Syria border guards embrace each other during the opening ceremony of the crossing. Photo: AP