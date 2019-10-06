Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday,. Photo: AP Photo
More than 80 people killed by security forces as Iraq protests spiral out of control
- Violent deadlock continues as anti-government rallies entered their fifth day across several provinces
PM Abdul Mahdi says no ‘magic solution’ to Iraq’s problems as protest death toll hits 44
- The unrest, fuelled by popular rage over poor living standards, is Iraq’s biggest security challenge since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017
- The country’s top Shiite cleric called on the government to heed them ‘before it’s too late’
