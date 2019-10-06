An Iraqi protester takes cover in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square. Photo: AFP
How Iraqis are dodging internet blackout to tell world about protest bloodshed
- Largely spontaneous gatherings of demonstrators have swelled despite an internet blackout
- Nearly 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the protests began in Baghdad and spread to cities across the south
Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq on Saturday,. Photo: AP Photo
More than 80 people killed by security forces as Iraq protests spiral out of control
- Violent deadlock continues as anti-government rallies entered their fifth day across several provinces
