A foreign visitor to Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on women renting hotel rooms in attempt to stimulate tourism
- The move follows reforms over the past year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which has lifted a ban on cinemas in the kingdom and the world’s only ban on women driving
- Critics note there are limits to the reforms, and point to last year’s killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and the reported torture of several detained women’s rights activists
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman takes ‘full responsibility’ for murder of Jamal Khashoggi but denies ordering the killing
- In an interview airing on Sunday, the crown prince maintains that the murder was a ‘heinous crime’ and a ‘mistake’ by Saudi agents
- The grisly episode cast an unforgiving light on the country’s human rights policies and its complicated relationship with the US
