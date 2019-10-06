Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A foreign visitor to Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
Middle East

Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on women renting hotel rooms in attempt to stimulate tourism

  • The move follows reforms over the past year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman which has lifted a ban on cinemas in the kingdom and the world’s only ban on women driving
  • Critics note there are limits to the reforms, and point to last year’s killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul and the reported torture of several detained women’s rights activists
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:23pm, 6 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A foreign visitor to Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
United States & Canada

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman takes ‘full responsibility’ for murder of Jamal Khashoggi but denies ordering the killing

  • In an interview airing on Sunday, the crown prince maintains that the murder was a ‘heinous crime’ and a ‘mistake’ by Saudi agents
  • The grisly episode cast an unforgiving light on the country’s human rights policies and its complicated relationship with the US
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 10:44pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Photo: Pool Photo via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.