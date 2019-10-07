US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House. Photo: AFP
Turkey’s President Erdogan to meet Donald Trump in US to discuss plans for Syria ‘safe zone’
- Just days after the Turkish leader decried the US for its ‘failure’ to uphold a buffer zone deal, Erdogan says he will visit the US for meeting next month
Turkish conduct a joint patrol with American forces in the so-called ‘safe zone’ on the Syrian side of the border with Turkey, near the town of Tal Abyad. Photo: AP
Turkey’s president threatens to launch solo army operation into northeast Syria despite US presence
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued his strongest warning yet that action to secure border may go ahead at any moment
