Iraqi security forces chase anti-government protesters who set fire during a demonstration in Baghdad. Photo: AP Photo
Eight more killed in fresh clashes in Iraqi capital as death toll from continued violent protests soars past 100
- Protesters in several parts of the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City burned tyres and launched fireworks towards police
Topic | Iraq
An Iraqi protester takes cover in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Khellani Square. Photo: AFP
How Iraqis are dodging internet blackout to tell world about protest bloodshed
- Largely spontaneous gatherings of demonstrators have swelled despite an internet blackout
- Nearly 100 people have been killed and 4,000 wounded since the protests began in Baghdad and spread to cities across the south
