Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Middle East

US to withdraw troops as Turkey launches Syria operation

  • Washington had previously sought to stop any Turkish operation against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a ‘terrorist’ offshoot of Kurdish militants in Turkey
  • The US worked closely with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia to recapture swathes of territory from Isis jihadists
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 12:54pm, 7 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.