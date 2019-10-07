US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
US to withdraw troops as Turkey launches Syria operation
- Washington had previously sought to stop any Turkish operation against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a ‘terrorist’ offshoot of Kurdish militants in Turkey
- The US worked closely with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia to recapture swathes of territory from Isis jihadists
Topic | Syrian conflict
