A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump now threatens Turkey over Syria assault: I will obliterate your economy
- Trump’s extraordinary Twitter warning against Nato ally Turkey came just after the White House announced a US military drawdown in Turkish-Syrian border areas
- That decision appeared to give Turkey a green light to attack its long-time Kurdish foes who have been fighting alongside US forces against Isis
Topic | Syrian conflict
US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
US to withdraw troops in Syria and step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds, in major policy shift
- Washington had previously sought to stop any Turkish operation against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a ‘terrorist’ offshoot of Kurdish militants in Turkey
- The US worked closely with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia to recapture swathes of territory from Isis jihadists
