A Turkish military helicopter flies over as Turkish and US troops return from a joint US-Turkey patrol in northern Syria. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Donald Trump now threatens Turkey over Syria assault: I will obliterate your economy

  • Trump’s extraordinary Twitter warning against Nato ally Turkey came just after the White House announced a US military drawdown in Turkish-Syrian border areas
  • That decision appeared to give Turkey a green light to attack its long-time Kurdish foes who have been fighting alongside US forces against Isis
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:15am, 8 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
Middle East

US to withdraw troops in Syria and step aside for Turkish assault on Kurds, in major policy shift

  • Washington had previously sought to stop any Turkish operation against a US-backed Syrian Kurdish militia viewed by Ankara as a ‘terrorist’ offshoot of Kurdish militants in Turkey
  • The US worked closely with the People’s Protection Units (YPG) militia to recapture swathes of territory from Isis jihadists
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 10:45pm, 7 Oct, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: AP
